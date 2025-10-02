Thousands took to the streets across Italy in support of the Gaza-bound aid flotilla, a day before a planned nationwide strike, as the government repeated its criticism of the attempt to break Israel's blockade in Gaza.

In Rome, police said around 10,000 people marched from the Colosseum through the city centre, chanting against Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s support for Israel.

Demonstrations also spread to Milan, Torino, Florence, and Bologna.

"The flotilla has somehow reopened attention on this issue, revealing consciences that have perhaps been too dormant after two years of war and massacres," said Lorenzo Giardinetti, a Rome city council member who joined the march.

"Today it is the Colosseum, tomorrow it is the general strike... It is a matter of putting our bodies on the line, as the flotilla activists did."

In Milan, an estimated 5,000 people rallied near the Duomo, blocking traffic during rush hour.

Protesters shouted: "We are ready to block everything. The genocide machine must stop now."

Trains were suspended in Florence and Bologna after demonstrators occupied railway lines, rail operator Trenitalia confirmed.

Strike and detentions

Italian unions, led by USB, called for a general strike on Friday.

"Israel is violating international law. It is time to block everything," the union said.