Iran has strongly rejected the latest report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on its nuclear programme, calling it "baseless" and "a pretext for political maneuvering" against the country.

In a joint statement issued Saturday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran described the findings of the UN nuclear watchdog’s report as a “repetition of unfounded allegations.”

According to the IAEA report sent to member states, Iran's stockpile of uranium enriched up to 60 percent purity has increased by nearly 50 percent, reaching 408.6 kilograms, an amount, the agency notes, could be sufficient for nine nuclear weapons if enriched further.

In a separate confidential report circulated among member states and cited by multiple media outlets, the IAEA claimed that Iran had engaged in undeclared nuclear activities at three sites long under investigation, involving nuclear material that had not previously been disclosed to the UN agency.

These findings could prompt the US, UK, France, and Germany to push for the IAEA Board of Governors to formally declare Iran in non-compliance with its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) for the first time in nearly two decades.

Both reports issued by the IAEA on Saturday expressed "serious concern" over the enrichment levels, noting that Iran remains the only non-nuclear-weapon state engaged in such high-grade enrichment.

US-Iran nuclear talks