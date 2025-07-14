WORLD
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
Newly released survey shows close to 70 percent of survivors fear a resurgence in nuclear risks as Japan readies for the 80th anniversary of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
On August 6, 1945, the US dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, killing an estimated 140,000 people. / Photo: AP
July 14, 2025

Nearly 70 percent of atomic bomb survivors in Japan believe nuclear weapons could be used again, citing growing global tensions, including Russia’s war in Ukraine and North Korea’s weapons development, a survey by Kyodo News Agency revealed on Sunday, ahead of the 80th anniversary of the US atomic bombings.

Around 1,500 survivors took part in the survey, with 68.6 percent saying the risk of nuclear weapons being used again is increasing.

Some 45.7 percent of respondents said they “cannot forgive” the US for the bombings, while 24.3 percent said they have "no special feelings" and 16.9 percent said they "did not know."

This year marks 80 years since the US dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in western Japan near the end of World War II.

On August 6, 1945, the US dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, killing an estimated 140,000 people.

A second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki three days later, resulting in about 70,000 additional deaths.

Japan surrendered on August 15, 1945, officially marking the end of World War II.

SOURCE:AA
