Two people were killed when officers opened fire on a group of people attempting to "storm" a police station in Morocco on Wednesday, state media said, as protests roil the North African nation.

Demonstrations have convulsed Morocco for several days, urged on by young people who organised on the Discord web platform, and whose identity remains unknown.

Morocco's interior ministry said on Wednesday that more than 400 people had been arrested and nearly 300 injured during the rallies, which are demanding reforms to the public health and education sectors.

A group of people tried later that evening to "storm" a police station in Lqliaa, near the coastal city of Agadir, the government-owned MAP news agency reported, citing local officials.

Officers "were forced to use their service weapons, in legitimate self-defence, to repel (the) attack", which aimed to "seize ammunition, equipment and service weapons", MAP quoted the unnamed officials as saying.

The officials said police beat back an initial attack, but the group came at them again, wielding "bladed weapons", MAP reported.

"During this attempt, two people died from gunshot wounds, while others were injured during their participation in the attack", the officials said.