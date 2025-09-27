TÜRKİYE
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy calls the brooch, dated to the Early Bronze Age, “one of the most important finds of the past century.”
4,500-year-old golden brooch, rare jade unearthed at ancient Troy in Türkiye / AA
September 27, 2025

Archaeologists excavating the ancient city of Troy in northwestern Türkiye have unearthed a 4,500-year-old golden brooch and a rare jade stone, the country’s culture minister has said.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced the discovery on social media on Saturday, calling the brooch, dated to the Early Bronze Age, “one of the most important finds of the past century.”

He said it is one of only three known examples worldwide and the best preserved.

The items will be displayed at the Troy Museum in Canakkale

The artefacts uncovered in the Troy II settlement layers date back to approximately 2,500 BC. The ministry said the discovery also helps resolve long-standing debates about the beginning of the Troy II period.

Ersoy observed that the jade stone was regarded as a luxury item about 4,500 years ago. Both pieces, along with a bronze pin discovered in the same layer, will be displayed at the Troy Museum in Canakkale.

For over 160 years, archaeologists have been studying the ancient city of Troy, which was immortalised in Homer's epic poems The Iliad and The Odyssey. It has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1998 and is regarded as one of the world's most important archaeological sites, shedding light on early Anatolian urbanisation and trade.

The ministry said the discoveries will “shed light on history in the very land where it was lived,” in line with its principle of displaying artefacts where they are found.

SOURCE:AA
