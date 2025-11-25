TÜRKİYE
3 min read
Turkish defence firms develop life-saving drones to be used in natural disasters
Türkiye’s high-payload cargo drones come to the fore after the airlifting of a stranded flood victim in Vietnam highlights the importance of their use in rescue operations.
Turkish defence firms develop life-saving drones to be used in natural disasters
Leading firms like Zyrone Dynamics, Titra Technology and DASAL produce offerings that can be used in challenging disaster conditions. / AA / AA
November 25, 2025

Leading Turkish firms are developing life-saving drones to facilitate rescue operations in natural disasters amid the rising prevalence of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in rescuing people in challenging conditions.

A man was recently airlifted to safety by a drone after flooding left him stranded in the middle of Vietnam's Srepok River in Cu Jut district. When traditional rescue methods failed due to floodwaters and difficult terrain conditions, a drone that was otherwise used for agricultural activities became the disaster victim’s lifeline.

With a carrying capacity of 100 kilogrammes (220 pounds), the drone transported the man to an accessible location, and rescue teams safely pulled him out of the water.

Turkish defence firms’ high-capacity cargo drones stand out with similar features to make them suitable in rescue operations.

Leading firms like Zyrone Dynamics, Titra Technology and DASAL produce offerings that can be used in challenging disaster conditions.

Zyrone Dynamics’ ZD360 cargo UAV is a next-generation high-capacity solution which can perform tasks in a 10-kilometre (6.2-mile) radius with a payload of 60 kilogrammes (132 pounds). It can handle a carrying capacity of 100 kilogrammes within a 1-kilometre (0.62-mile) radius.

The drone’s compact size, around one-fourth of similar systems, allows for it to be taken anywhere by vehicle and to be rapidly deployed.

Titra Technology’s Alpin is Türkiye’s first unmanned helicopter. The craft features a payload capacity of up to 200 kilogrammes (440 pounds), including fuel.

RECOMMENDED

The high transport capacity and long endurance of Alpin make it a significant asset for operations in mountainous terrain or in flood or fire areas.

Meanwhile, DASAL offers a range of cargo UAVs, one of which is the PUHU C75. The drone can carry up to 75 kilogrammes (165 pounds).

The PUHU C75 is an upgrade to its predecessor with a higher payload capacity and more future-proofing, as it accounts for evolving technologies and the changing needs of different users for increased payload and extended range.

The PUHU C100 was designed to meet key logistical needs in the field, featuring a 100-kilogramme payload capacity, a long range, and high horizontal speed.

DASAL also produced the CONDOR-C150, which can carry a 150-kilogramme (330-pound) payload for 30 minutes.

Turkish defence firms’ high-payload, autonomous and resistant-to-attack drone and cargo UAVs are used in the defence industry, but they also harbor significant potential for rescue and humanitarian aid operations during disasters like floods, earthquakes and fires.

These systems can play a key role in reducing human casualties and the material impact of the environment caused by disasters with rapid and effective rescue operations while keeping rescuers safe from hazardous areas.

RelatedTRT World - Five Turkish defence companies make global top 100 this year
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance