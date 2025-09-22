WAR ON GAZA
Israeli government split over response to Western recognition of Palestinian state
Netanyahu favours cautious response to West Bank annexation amid far-right pressure, stressing coordination with the US administration to maintain coalition stability
Netanyahu seeks to coordinate closely with US President Donald Trump on Israel’s response. / Photo: AP
September 22, 2025

Divisions have grown inside Israel’s governing coalition over how to respond to a wave of international recognition of a Palestinian state, according to Israeli media.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened an urgent meeting earlier in the day, without including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir or Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, to discuss Israel’s reaction to the decisions by Western countries, Channel 12 reported Sunday.

According to unnamed political sources cited by the outlet, allies of Ben-Gvir viewed the move as an effort to soften demands for extending Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank. They and other far-right figures are pressing for tougher measures, including accelerating annexation plans and dismantling the Palestinian Authority.

Netanyahu, however, is said to favour a more cautious approach, aiming to preserve coalition stability and avoid further diplomatic fallout.

During the meeting, he reportedly stressed the importance of coordinating closely with US President Donald Trump’s administration in shaping Israel’s response.

On Sunday, the UK, Canada, Australia, and Portugal announced the recognition of Palestine, bringing the total number of UN member states that have taken this step to 153 out of 193.

Eleven other countries — including Malta, Luxembourg, France, Belgium, and Armenia — declared plans to extend the recognition during the UN General Assembly’s 80th session this month in New York, where world leaders will convene Monday for the high-level debate.

SOURCE:AA
