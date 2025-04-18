Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has strongly condemned Israeli actions at the Haram al Sharif, reiterating that the Al Aqsa Mosque and the surrounding complex belong solely to Muslims and must remain intact.

“The Haram al Sharif, which includes Al Aqsa Mosque and the Qubbet al Sakhra (Dome of the Rock), is an indivisible whole and, with its 144-acre area, belongs solely to Muslims,” Erdogan said during his speech at the 3rd International Yeditepe Biennial in Istanbul on Friday.

“We will not allow anyone to undermine this.”

He declared that Al Aqsa is a “red line” for Türkiye, emphasising it would remain so forever. Erdogan called on Israel to immediately halt all provocations, raids, and actions that threaten the sanctity and unity of the holy site.

“Türkiye has never stayed silent in the face of oppression and lawlessness in our region. We will not remain silent now,” he added, affirming continued support for Palestinian rights and the defence of sacred Islamic sites.

‘Defending Palestine is defending humanity, justice, and peace’

Earlier on the day, Erdogan delivered another condemnation of Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza, calling the global silence over atrocities a “moral collapse” and reiterating Türkiye’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

"Defending the Palestinian cause is not just about standing with an oppressed people," Erdogan stated on Friday during a meeting of a group of parliaments in support of Palestine in Istanbul, Türkiye.

"It is about defending humanity, peace, and justice," he said.

Since October 7, 2023, over 51,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks on Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Erdogan described these attacks as “a frenzy of violence,” accusing the Israeli government of indiscriminately killing civilians — including children, women, the elderly, and even infants.

"Journalists are being killed while international media outlets stay silent. Children are being massacred while human rights defenders watch in silence," he said.

Related TRT Global - US should be better informed about Israel’s attacks on Gaza: Turkish foreign minister

‘The West has played the three monkeys’

Erdogan criticised Western powers for what he called hypocritical inaction.

"Those who have long boasted of their commitment to freedom, rights, law, and press liberty have been playing the three monkeys for 18 months in the face of Israel’s massacre policy," he said.

He questioned the double standards of countries quick to impose sanctions elsewhere but silent in this crisis: "Western states, who draw the sanctions weapon even for minor incidents, I ask you — where are you now when it comes to Israel?"

‘A global order that ignores the oppressed will serve the oppressors’