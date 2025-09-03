US President Donald Trump has defended his actions against Russia over its war in Ukraine, citing punitive American tariffs on India for buying discounted oil that he claims funds Moscow's war effort.

Trump, who has fired a salvo of 50 percent tariff on Indian goods — among the highest levied on any US trading partner — told reporters in the Oval Office as he met Polish President Karol Nawrocki on Wednesday that he has not even announced "phase two yet or phase three."

The US President rebuked a reporter who asserted that Trump had taken no action against Russia during his second term, stating, "How do you know there's no action? Would you say that, putting secondary sanctions on India, the largest purchaser outside of China, they're almost equal… would you say there was no action? That cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia."

"You call that no action, and I haven't done phase two yet or phase three," Trump said, suggesting the reporter "to get yourself a new job because if you remember two weeks ago I said if India buys [oil] India's got big problems and that's what happened."

Trump's comments came as Russian President Vladimir Putin — who attended a huge military parade in Beijing with Xi Jinping of China and Kim Jong-un of North Korea — vowed to carry on fighting in Ukraine if a peace deal cannot be reached.

Trump last month imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods in response to its unabated purchase of Russian oil, bringing the total tariffs to 50 percent and straining ties between the world's two biggest democracies.

Related TRT Global - Trump suggests no easing of punitive tariffs on India as Modi cosies up with Xi, Putin

Modi cosies up with Xi, Putin

Trump, who has accused New Delhi of financially supporting Russia's war in Ukraine, has cancelled his highly anticipated trip to India later this year, amid strained relations between India and the US.