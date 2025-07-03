WORLD
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
The US president has renewed his criticism of Powell, tacitly backing calls for a congressional probe over his alleged misconduct.
Trump says Fed Chair Jerome Powell ‘should resign immediately’ / REUTERS
July 3, 2025

US President Donald Trump has said that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell “should resign immediately”.

Trump made the remarks on his Truth Social platform, where he shared a news article about a call from William Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, urging Congress to investigate Powell.

‘Too Late’ should resign immediately!!!” he said, using his nickname for Powell, referring to the Bloomberg story about Pulte.

In a statement, Pulte called on Congress to launch a probe into Powell over what he described as “political bias” and “misleading statements during a Senate hearing”.

He accused Powell of lying about the nature and cost of a planned $2.5 billion renovation of the Fed's headquarters, calling it a clear example of misconduct.

Powell was nominated by Trump to lead the Fed during his first administration.

Joe Biden, who succeeded Trump as president, nominated him for a second term.

Trump has repeatedly criticised Powell, particularly for “delaying interest rate cuts”.

