WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli forces ram Gaza-bound flotilla vessel, fire water cannons at fleet — committee
Organisers say peaceful detainees from 50 countries are being mistreated and call for urgent international intervention.
Israeli forces ram Gaza-bound flotilla vessel, fire water cannons at fleet — committee
Crew of a Gaza-bound vessel, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, put their hands up as they are intercepted by Israeli forces / Reuters
October 1, 2025

Israeli forces have rammed a vessel belonging to the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, deployed water cannons against the fleet and mistreated activists on board, organisers said.

"The Israeli occupation is using violence against our ships, deliberately ramming one of them, deploying water cannons, and brutally mistreating peaceful detainees from 50 countries around the world," the International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza (ICBSG) wrote on X on Wednesday.

The committee warned that governments must intervene, saying "peoples across world capitals are rising in anger."

Fleet under attack

The Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying humanitarian aid and medical supplies, had set sail at the end of August and was expected to reach Gaza’s coast on Thursday morning under normal circumstances.

Organisers reported that Israeli naval forces intercepted the convoy in international waters, disrupting communications before boarding several of the ships, including the Alma and Sirius.

The Global Sumud Flotilla later stated that Israel also raided the Spectre, Dir Yessine and Aurora vessels.

They accused Israel of blocking distress calls and targeting unarmed humanitarian workers.

Recommended

According to ICBSG, activists from more than 45 countries were aboard the flotilla.

The mission marked the largest attempt in years to break the blockade on Gaza, with around 50 vessels carrying 532 civilian supporters.

The assault on the flotilla has sparked condemnation and protests in multiple cities.

Demonstrations have been held in Istanbul, Rome, Barcelona, Berlin and Brussels, with activists demanding the release of detainees and accountability for what they describe as Israel’s illegal use of force in international waters.

Rights groups and aid coalitions have echoed calls for urgent international action to ensure the safety of those on board and to allow humanitarian assistance to reach Palestinians in Gaza.

The enclave’s 2.4 million people have been under Israeli blockade for nearly 18 years, with humanitarian organisations repeatedly warning of severe shortages of food, medicine and fuel.

Organisers of the flotilla said they would continue efforts to challenge the blockade despite Israel’s assault as part of a broader global movement in solidarity with Palestinians.

RelatedTRT World - Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Bari Weiss, known for her pro-Israel bias, now leads CBS News. The implications are yet to unfold
Israel deports 171 Gaza flotilla activists to Greece and Slovakia
Two years of genocide: How Israel pushed Gaza into famine
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
Remembering October 7: contested memories and continuing consequences
By Richard Falk
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
When laws don’t apply to Israel: The Sumud flotilla and the failure of international justice
By Ali Fuat Kuz
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Around 250,000 people protest in Netherlands to demand stronger government action against Israel
Gaza aid vessel activists faced 'verbal, physical' abuse in Israeli detention — Moroccan journalist
Trump hails 'very positive discussions with Hamas' as delegations prepare to meet in Egypt
Gaza-bound flotilla 545 kilometres from enclave — Organisers