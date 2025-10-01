Israeli forces have rammed a vessel belonging to the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, deployed water cannons against the fleet and mistreated activists on board, organisers said.
"The Israeli occupation is using violence against our ships, deliberately ramming one of them, deploying water cannons, and brutally mistreating peaceful detainees from 50 countries around the world," the International Committee for Breaking the Siege on Gaza (ICBSG) wrote on X on Wednesday.
The committee warned that governments must intervene, saying "peoples across world capitals are rising in anger."
Fleet under attack
The Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying humanitarian aid and medical supplies, had set sail at the end of August and was expected to reach Gaza’s coast on Thursday morning under normal circumstances.
Organisers reported that Israeli naval forces intercepted the convoy in international waters, disrupting communications before boarding several of the ships, including the Alma and Sirius.
The Global Sumud Flotilla later stated that Israel also raided the Spectre, Dir Yessine and Aurora vessels.
They accused Israel of blocking distress calls and targeting unarmed humanitarian workers.
According to ICBSG, activists from more than 45 countries were aboard the flotilla.
The mission marked the largest attempt in years to break the blockade on Gaza, with around 50 vessels carrying 532 civilian supporters.
The assault on the flotilla has sparked condemnation and protests in multiple cities.
Demonstrations have been held in Istanbul, Rome, Barcelona, Berlin and Brussels, with activists demanding the release of detainees and accountability for what they describe as Israel’s illegal use of force in international waters.
Rights groups and aid coalitions have echoed calls for urgent international action to ensure the safety of those on board and to allow humanitarian assistance to reach Palestinians in Gaza.
The enclave’s 2.4 million people have been under Israeli blockade for nearly 18 years, with humanitarian organisations repeatedly warning of severe shortages of food, medicine and fuel.
Organisers of the flotilla said they would continue efforts to challenge the blockade despite Israel’s assault as part of a broader global movement in solidarity with Palestinians.