October 1, 2025

Türkiye has condemned Israel’s interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was attempting to deliver aid to Gaza, calling it a "terrorist act" that endangered civilians.

"This attack, which targeted civilians acting peacefully without resorting to violence, is proof that the fascist and militarist policies implemented by the genocidal Netanyahu government, which has condemned Gaza to famine, are not limited to Palestinians but target everyone who struggles against the oppression imposed by Israel," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It added that "all necessary steps are being taken to secure the immediate release of our citizens, other passengers detained by Israeli forces."

Global Sumud Flotilla delegation responds

The Global Sumud Flotilla Türkiye Delegation also condemned what it called Israel’s "illegal assault on unarmed humanitarian aid workers in international waters."

In a statement, the delegation said Israeli troops illegally boarded the Alma, Sirius and Adara ships at around 8.30 pm local time after deliberately disrupting the vessels’ communications and blocking distress calls.

"Despite the interception of several vessels, the Global Sumud Fleet is still 60 nautical miles from the Gaza coast and continues its course," the delegation said.

It urged governments, world leaders and international institutions to act for the safety and release of those on board, and to closely monitor the situation.

The flotilla incident has drawn further scrutiny of Israel’s blockade of Gaza, which Türkiye and other governments have described as unlawful.

Ankara has repeatedly called on the international community to protect aid convoys and ensure unimpeded humanitarian access.

The Foreign Ministry statement framed the interception as part of what it described as Israel’s broader policy of aggression under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The ministry’s account added that Israel’s actions not only targeted Palestinians but also extended to foreign nationals engaged in solidarity missions.

Officials in Ankara said they are coordinating with international partners and humanitarian organisations to track the status of detained passengers and ensure their safe return.

