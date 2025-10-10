The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has welcomed the new ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, calling it a potential turning point after two years filled with unthinkable horror in Gaza.
"The ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas must mark a turning point in two years of unimaginable horror. It offers a vital chance to save lives and ease suffering," Mirjana Spoljaric said in a statement on Friday.
She said ICRC teams in Israel, Gaza, and the occupied West Bank stand ready to support the agreement's implementation, including by assisting in the return of hostages and detainees to their families. The organisation is also prepared to facilitate the return of human remains "so families can mourn their loved ones with dignity," she added.
According to Spoljaric, ICRC teams are also preparing to deliver more lifesaving aid into Gaza and ensure its safe distribution to those most in need.
"The coming days are critical," she said. "I urge the parties to hold to their commitments. Release operations must be carried out safely and with dignity.
“Humanitarian assistance must resume urgently at full capacity and be delivered to people safely wherever they are. The ceasefire must hold. Lives depend on it."
"Genuine ceasefire must be more than words"
Genuine ceasefire 'must be more than words' UNICEF spokesperson Ricardo Pires told reporters in Geneva on Friday that the Gaza ceasefire "must be met with immediate, urgent action," stressing that children "must be protected" even before it fully takes hold.
"The ceasefire will bring hope that the killing and maiming of children might finally stop," he said, noting that "over 64,000 children have either died or been injured due to attacks by Israel's military," with about a quarter suffering life-changing injuries.
“UNICEF is ready. The aid must flow. Israel must open as many entry points as possible,” added Pires, warning that the situation is “critical” and that a winter without proper food, shelter, or clothing "will be lethal."
He urged that "a genuine ceasefire must be more than words" and "must be sustained and respected," ensuring all children are reached with essentials for survival and given the chance to heal and rebuild their lives.
"Humanitarian relief is only the beginning. Children in Gaza also need schools to reopen, play spaces restored, and time to heal from unimaginable trauma," he concluded.