European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday voiced the EU's full support for the Gaza ceasefire plan "brokered by the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye."

"Europe fully supports the peace plan brokered by the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye. The finalisation of the agreement ending the war today in Sharm el Sheikh will be a historical milestone," von der Leyen said through the US social media company X.

She stressed that they "stand ready to contribute" to the plan's success with all tools at their disposal, in particular, "by providing support on governance and for the reform of the Palestinian Authority."

"We will be an active force within the Palestinian Donors Group. And we will provide EU funding for the reconstruction of Gaza," von der Leyen added.

Related TRT World - World powers rally behind Gaza ceasefire at Sharm el-Sheikh summit

Trump’s plan