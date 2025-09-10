WAR ON GAZA
Israel’s forced starvation of Gaza has claimed 400+ lives - so far
Israel is continuing to deliberately starve Palestine’s Gaza.
September 10, 2025
September 10, 2025

Since October 2023, 404 Palestinians in Gaza, including 141 children, have died from starvation and severe malnutrition due to Israel’s systematic obstruction of aid in the besieged enclave, according to medical sources, citing WAFA news agency.

According to the Health Ministry, 126 of the deaths, 26 of them children, occurred after the UN-backed hunger monitoring system Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) formally declared Gaza a famine zone on August 22.

Since March 2, Israeli authorities have completely closed all Gaza border crossings, pushing the territory’s more than 2 million population into famine.

