Since October 2023, 404 Palestinians in Gaza, including 141 children, have died from starvation and severe malnutrition due to Israel’s systematic obstruction of aid in the besieged enclave, according to medical sources, citing WAFA news agency.

According to the Health Ministry, 126 of the deaths, 26 of them children, occurred after the UN-backed hunger monitoring system Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) formally declared Gaza a famine zone on August 22.