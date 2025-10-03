Here is the full statement by Hamas:



Out of keenness to end the aggression and genocide being carried out against our steadfast people in the Gaza Strip, and stemming from Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) has conducted in-depth consultations within its leadership institutions, broad consultations with Palestinian forces and factions, and consultations with brothers, mediators, and friends, in order to reach a responsible position in dealing with US President Donald Trump's plan.

After thorough study, the movement has made its decision and conveyed the following response to the mediators:

Hamas appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of US President Donald Trump, calling for an end to the war on the Gaza Strip, the exchange of our Palestinian prisoners from it, aid, the rejection of the occupation of the Strip, and the rejection of the displacement of our Palestinian people from it.

Within this framework, and in a manner that achieves an end to the living and remaining-accrual from the Strip, the movement announces its approval of releasing all occupation prisoners — both living and remains —from the exchange formula contained in President Trump's proposal, with the necessary field conditions for implementing the exchange. In this context, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter, through the mediators, into negotiations to discuss the details.

The movement also reaffirms its approval to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independent (technocrats) based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing.

As for other issues included in President Trump's proposal concerning the future of the Gaza Strip and the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, this is tied to a collective national position in accordance with relevant international laws and resolutions, to be discussed within a comprehensive Palestinian national framework, in which Hamas will be included and will contribute with full responsibility.