European Commissioner for the Mediterranean Dubravka Suica on Tuesday said the EU is ready to play a “pivotal role” in stabilising the Middle East following the recent ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, while several lawmakers accused the bloc of “complicity” in Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza.

Speaking at the European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg on the recent agreement in the Middle East, Suica described the situation as “deeply fragile,” warning that despite the ceasefire, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains “catastrophic.”

Suica underlined that the EU stands ready to contribute to a 20-point plan aimed at stabilising the region, while continuing to engage with both the Palestinian Authority and the Israeli government. “The European Union is uniquely positioned to play a pivotal role in this delicate situation,” she added.

EU pledges ‘large scale aid’

Suica said the EU can play a key role through “large-scale humanitarian aid,” including medical evacuations of Palestinian patients to Europe, and is considering deploying civil protection resources for “search and rescue, rubble removal, and decontamination operations.”

Suica also pointed to potential EU involvement in security and governance arrangements, including redeploying the EUBAM (European Union Border Assistance Mission) to Rafah at the crossing point and extending police training under EUPOL COPPS (the EU Coordinating Office for Palestinian Police Support) to Gaza.

Reaffirming the EU’s commitment to a two-state solution, she said the commission will mobilise all relevant tools and co-host a meeting of the Palestine Donor Group around November 20 to coordinate reconstruction and reform efforts.

“While the recent developments in Gaza offer glimmers of hope, sustained and concerted efforts are required to ensure lasting peace,” she said.