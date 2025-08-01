A group of 58 former European Union ambassadors has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and condemned the European Union’s failure to act as a betrayal of its founding principles.

The former diplomats, many of whom spent decades representing the EU abroad, describe Israel’s ongoing assault as a campaign of “brutalisation, dehumanisation, and displacement” deliberately targeting civilians and dismantling all aspects of life in Gaza.

They warn that the EU’s inaction is not only enabling war crimes, but also eroding its credibility and moral authority.

“Ten percent of Gaza’s entire population has been killed, maimed or seriously injured by indiscriminate Israeli bombardments,” they wrote.

Most of Gaza lies in ruins. Those who survive face starvation, disease, and a healthcare system deliberately brought to collapse by Israeli attacks, it adds.

The ambassadors accuse Israel of deliberately obstructing aid and replacing trusted humanitarian agencies like UNRWA with politicised, militarised mercenaries, actions they say violate international humanitarian principles.

The letter notes that even after a supposed humanitarian agreement was announced by EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, Israeli forces continued to kill civilians, including those waiting at crossings for food and water.

What is unfolding in Gaza, they add, is not collateral damage but a state-led campaign of genocide.

The letter details the creation of so-called “concentration zones” where civilians are confined in intolerable conditions, and the establishment of a “migration administration” by Israel aimed at permanently removing Palestinians from Gaza.

These, the diplomats say, are “calculated steps toward ethnic cleansing.”

Eyes on West Bank too

The campaign does not stop in Gaza but the occupied West Bank, too, is under siege.