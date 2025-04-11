Perched on the fertile plains of Cukurova, Türkiye’s sixth-largest city, Adana, has neither Istanbul’s grandeur nor Antalya’s Mediterranean allure. Yet it is emblematic of the country’s beating cultural heart.

At the crossroads of empires, where civilisations meet modernity, Adana today offers a distillation of Turkish identity: a place where kebab is king, street carnivals rival ancient ruins, and mosques rise above Roman stones.

This spring, Adana finds itself in the spotlight once more, hosting the 2025 Türkiye Culture Route Festival , a sprawling cultural campaign orchestrated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Spanning 20 cities, the event is being held in this sun-soaked southern city from 5-13 April.

The opening salvo was exuberant: open-air concerts, art exhibitions, cinema screenings, and a city-wide choreography of performance and pageantry. Coinciding with the 13th International Orange Blossom Carnival —a homegrown celebration that has grown into a global affair—Adana has for a fortnight become the de facto cultural capital of Türkiye, featuring costume parades, folklore dances, music from around the world, food stalls, and children's activities across the city.

This year’s theme, “ Children of the World, ” wrapped the city in a bright cloak of music, folkloric dance, and family-friendly festivity.

Such vibrancy is beyond seasonal flair. It reflects a civic identity forged through layers of history—Hittite, Roman, Byzantine, Arab, and Ottoman.

Stones, stories, and silent witnesses

Adana is a city where history, architecture, and nature seamlessly intertwine.

Begin your journey at Taskopru or the Stone Bridge , one of the world’s oldest functioning Roman bridges, offering panoramic views of the Seyhan River and direct access to the city’s historic quarters.

Just along the riverside, the grand Sabanci Central Mosque dominates the skyline with its six minarets, while the nearby Adana Archaeology Museum reveals the city’s rich past through Hittite, Roman, and Islamic treasures.

For a tranquil escape, Seyhan Dam Lake invites visitors to boat, bike, or relax by the water over a cup of Turkish tea, and Ataturk Park provides a lush green retreat in the heart of the city.

The Old Bazaar (Kazancilar Carsısi) bustles with copper artisans, spice vendors, and traditional crafts, while the Adana Cinema Museum celebrates the city’s contributions to Turkish film, and hosts exhibits on famous actors such as Yilmaz Guney.

Landmarks like the 32-metre Great Clock Tower, Türkiye’s tallest clock tower—a proud symbol of the city's modernization in the late Ottoman period.

The Ramazanoglu Mansion and madrasa , located in Adana’s historic city centre within the Grand Mosque complex, is a 500-year-old residence believed to have been built between 1360 and 1400. Once host to Ottoman sultans such as Suleiman the Magnificent and Murad IV, it stands today as one of the oldest continuously inhabited homes in the world—a rare and timeless architectural gem that defies the passage of time.

The Adana Grand Mosque or Ramazanogullari Mosque —a 16th-century blend of Seljuk, Mamluk, and Ottoman design—remains a spiritual and architectural centrepiece.