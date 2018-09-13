MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — One evening in early August, Abdulrahim Abdullahi sat inside the transmission room of Dandal Kura Radio International. His face was almost buried in the audio mixer as he tried to fix an occasional glitch in the studio microphone.

“It’s fine now,” he said, signalling to Amina Abbagana.

Abbagana is one of the presenters at the radio station located in Maiduguri, the largest city in Nigeria's northeastern Borno State.

“This is Dandal Kura Radio International. The voice of the people. Welcome to our feedback programme tonight,”

Abbagana said in native Kanuri. She wore a sky blue headscarf and a long robe that touched her toes. “Kindly call in, our studio phone lines are open,” she spoke into the microphone.

Dandal Kura, once funded by United States and the UK but now describes itself to be editorially independent, broadcasts six hours of programming on a daily basis. They reach a large audience, not only in northeastern Nigeria, but also in neighbouring Chad, Cameroon, and Niger – all countries where the Boko Haram is still active.

“I am Mohammed Musa calling from Kano state, Nigeria,” said the first caller. “Tell the government that we know the enemies of this country. The hypocrites would fail because they don’t care about the poor. That’s my view”

When the idea of the Dandal radio station was born — a platform used to counter the narrative of Boko Haram — Abdullahi was a student in the university of Maiduguri. The university, the biggest symbol of western education there, is deeply opposed to the insurgency, and has become the heart of the battle between the military and the insurgents.

“Sometimes bullets would be dropping in different parts of the school and our hostels, killing unlucky students,” he said. “But when I lost my friend in one of those attacks, I thought what to do.”

In 2014, when the Boko Haram insurgency was at its peak, the militant group captured many small settlements around Maiduguri, imposing rigid laws on the besieged communities. Buratai, Abdullahi’s village, about 150 kilometres from the university of Maiduguri, was relatively untouched until it was attacked one evening, and things were never the same.

They razed houses and killed many.

“Over 45 people were killed and 35 of them were between the ages of 18 – 35,” Abdullahi said. “I knew I had to do something after that and Dandal was a good project.”

Facing Boko Haram Suicide Bombers

Dandal moved from Kano state to Maiduguri in February 2016. It started off with a show called “The Counselling” that focused on countering the insurgents’ radical views. It targeted the ideological underpinning of the insurgents, clarifying – through invited clerics – the misinterpreted pages of the Quran, with which the insurgents won followers. The clerics cleared doubts about how to pursue peace in Islam and described the circumstances in which engaging in a war is appropriate in Islam.

“Millions of these youths lack the mind of their own and believe anything in the name of God, and they are made to think that Jihad is to kill a non-Muslim,” Abdullahi said.

But before Abdullahi anchors the counselling programme in the evening, he roves around the city in the morning, feeding the studio with reports from the various Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) after listening to their stories.

Partly, his greater duty was to spot sites of suicide attacks and report as it happens, focusing on the number of the dead, any trace of their identity as well as bringing the incident to the attention of emergency teams and the military.

“We meet a lot doing this and we escape a lot too” Abdullahi said, running his fingers in a circle on the table, reflecting on the repeated cycle of risk associated with his work.

In January 2017, there was a bomb blast seven kilometres away from the studio and Addullahi recalls that he immediately rushed to the scene. The horror of “seeing blood gushing like water” was something he eventually came to accept as normal in his job.

While reporting on the incident, another female suicide bomber from the assembled crowd charged at him. Luckily, she stumbled on a stone and fell a few meters away from where he was standing, taking photographs and interviews. She killed many more, particularly those who came to assist the injured.

“Their blood poured on me like water and human flesh blown into pieces, were dropping on me. I was stained with flesh and blood” and “I became traumatized, unable to talk for several hours.”