Ten years after the fall of Lehman Brothers helped spark the global financial crisis, the United States is in the midst of an exceptionally long cycle of economic growth.

Most major economic indicators continue to show a green light but some economists see warning signs.

Market watchers believe a trade war is one thing that could help make the US economy hit the brakes.

TRT World's William Denselow reports.

Many key measurements are at or near multi-year highs such as those assessing manufacturing, consumer confidence and unemployment.

Other signs of robustness include solid job growth, higher gross domestic product and numerous stock market records following strong corporate profits.

Companies in the S&P 500 reported a 25 percent in second-quarter profits, the biggest increase since 2010, according to FactSet.

Orange: signs of slowing?

As the unemployment rate has fallen below four percent, one source of unease for economists has been the prospect of inflation.

That worry appeared to gain some traction after the August jobs report showed a 2.9 percent rise in hourly wages, the biggest jump in nine years.

Another sign of accelerating inflation came with the July reading on personal consumption expenditures, the highest in six years. Other inflation data have been more benign.

In light of these trends, the Federal Reserve is expected to lift interest rates two more times this year.

Higher interest rates could weigh on households in the form of increased mortgage and loan payments. Even more worrisome is the prospect of a rapid spike in inflation that hastens Fed interest rate hikes.