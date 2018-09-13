The Trump administration blacklisted two North Korean-controlled information technology companies based in China and Russia on Thursday as it pushed for progress by Kim Jong-un's government on denuclearization.

The US Department of Treasury announced it was designating China Silver Star, its North Korean CEO Jong Song-hwa, and its Russia-based sister company, Volasys Silver Star.

The designation blocks any property those targeted may have in the US and prohibits Americans from doing business with them.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the sanctions were intended to stop the flow of illicit revenue to North Korea from overseas IT workers hiding behind front companies and aliases.

"Treasury is once again warning the IT industry, businesses, and individuals across the globe to take precautions to ensure that they are not unwittingly employing North Korean workers for technology projects by doing business with companies like the ones designated today," Mnuchin said in a statement.

"The United States will continue to fully enforce and implement sanctions until we have achieved the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea."

North Korea sells a range of IT services and products abroad, including website and app development, security software, and biometric identification software that have military and law enforcement applications, the Treasury says.

Links to North Korea weapons' programme

The US said that the companies targeted are also linked to the organisations involved in the North's weapons programme.