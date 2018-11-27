Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has asked for a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and that there was currently no reason not to meet him, said Turkey's foreign minister.

"Yes, he has asked Erdogan on the phone, whether they could meet in Buenos Aires. Erdogan's answer was 'Let's see'," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

Erdogan and Prince Mohammed will attend the G20 meeting in Argentina later this week.

"At the moment there is no reason not to meet with the crown prince," Cavusoglu said.

But later on Tuesday, a security aide said Erdogan has no plans to meet Saudi crown prince.

Saudi-Turkish relations have been strained by the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul last month.

After offering numerous contradictory explanations, Riyadh said Khashoggi had been killed and his body dismembered when negotiations to persuade him to return to Saudi Arabia failed.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly said the prince had no knowledge of the killing, which Turkey says was carried out at the Saudi consulate by a squad of 15 Saudi agents which included a member of Prince Mohammed's security team.

Erdogan has said the killing was ordered by the highest level of Saudi leadership but ruled out that it had come from King Salman, putting the spotlight instead on the 33-year-old crown prince.