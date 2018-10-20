TÜRKİYE
Funeral of legendary Turkish photographer Ara Guler held in Istanbul
Known as the "Eye of Istanbul" for his iconic black-and-white pictures of the city and its residents, Ara Guler died of heart and respiratory failure on Wednesday at the age of 90.
Legendary Turkish photographer Ara Guler poses for a photograph at Ara Cafe on July 7, 2015 in Istanbul. / AFP Archive
October 20, 2018

Funeral of acclaimed Turkish journalist and photographer Ara Guler held in Istanbul on Saturday. 

Guler, who was known as the "Eye of Istanbul" for his iconic black-and-white pictures of the city and its residents, died on Wednesday at the age of 90. 

He left behind the world's largest photo archive depicting Turkish society and people in the 20th century. 

TRT World's John Joe Regan brings more from Istanbul.

The Florence Nightingale Hospital in Istanbul said that Guler died of heart and respiratory failure.

Guler, from Turkey's minority Armenian community, was born in Istanbul in 1928. 

In a career that spanned several decades, Guler worked for Magnum Photos, Paris Match and Germany's Stern among other organizations, interviewing and photographing politicians and artists, including Winston Churchill, Dali and Picasso.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Guler "one of the greatest names in the art of photography raised by Turkey."

Erdogan said that "great artists continue to live through works they leave behind."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
