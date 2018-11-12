Jamal Khashoggi held the hope of the world with him when he travelled to Sudan in 1995 to persuade Osama bin Laden to return to his homeland and renounce violence. He did not succeed, but it was a measure of the man's charisma and dedication that he tried.

To the end, Jamal Khashoggi never saw himself as a Saudi Arabian dissident, but rather a proud patriot. His self-imposed exile was a source of anguish and sorrow to him.

Months before his murder, he confided that he was homesick to his friends. His wife had divorced him after pressure from Saudi authorities, against her wishes, while he continued to live in a small apartment outside of Washington DC.

That was only the most recent twist in his life.

He was forced to go into exile after a wave of arrests wracked the kingdom as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended his influence in a crackdown that saw many imprisoned.

"It was painful for me several years ago when several friends were arrested," he wrote after departing from his home for the last time. "I said nothing. I didn't want to lose my job or my freedom. I worried about my family.

"I have made a different choice now. I have left my home, my family and my job, and I am raising my voice. To do otherwise would betray those who languish in prison."

But this was not the first time he's been targeted for his views. Throughout his life, he was dismissed from newsrooms, embassies and royal courts for speaking his mind.

Throughout it all, his friends and family say he kept trying to work from within a system he wished to reform, not into the image of a democracy, but a kingdom for justice, against tyranny; with a voice for the weak and downtrodden, and peace for all.

In a twist of irony, Saudi Arabian social media campaigns that have taken to defending the actions of his murders now use the Arabic hashtag #Saudi_kingdom_of_justice.

His friends knew him as warm, and sharp-witted, ever radiating peace and focus, no matter the circumstance.

"If I didn't know he was a Muslim, I would think he was a monk," says Saad Djebbar, who once opposed him in court. The two would go on to become good friends.

But those who found themselves the subject of his prolific pen often chafed under the eloquent, direct scrutiny he subjected them to, which would eventually lead to his tragic murder.

Even in exile, he never saw himself as a revolutionary or a dissident, though he had come to be something of a father to dissidents in Saudi Arabia, as many were inspired by his example within the Kingdom, and outside of it.

It was his staunch integrity that allowed him to be a man between two worlds. One dissident, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that it was his just nature that enraged the royal family, who preferred enemies they could smear or paint into demons.

Another friend recalls, "He had a saying, 'Say your words, and go.' And he did."

Early life

Coming from a well-known family of Turkish origin, Khashoggi spent his youth studying Islam, quickly rising to become a member of the kingdom's elite.

He was born, as the son of a merchant on October 13 1958. His last name meant “spoon-maker” Turkish. His grandfather Mohammad had moved from Kayseri, in Turkish Anatolia, to the Hejaz region of the Arab peninsula when they were both under Ottoman rule.

His grandfather would go on to become the personal doctor to Ibn Saud, Saudi Arabia's founder, which granted his family respect and prominence. One of Khashoggi's uncles was Adnan Khashoggi, the arms dealer implicated in the Iran-Contra affair, and Samira, who would go on to marry Mohamed Fayed, the former owner of Harrods.

One of Jamal’s cousins included Dodi, who died in the same accident as Princess Diana in 1997.

Following his stay in Medina, Jamal studied Business at Indiana State University, graduating in 1982. Following a stint in management, he began writing for English-language newspapers such as the Saudi Gazette and Arab News by the mid-1980's. It was in Indiana that he was introduced to political Islam, and he would later become an expert on the subject.

Throughout his life, Jamal Khashoggi married and divorced three times, with two sons and two daughters from his first marriage, who survive him.

Before his death, he was engaged to Hatice Cengiz, a Turkish researcher. With plans to marry before his 60th birthday, it was to acquire confirmation of his divorced status that he went to the Saudi consulate on October 2.

Ties to the Royal Family

Khashoggi once enjoyed close ties to the kingdom's ruling family, at times serving as an unofficial spokesman for Riyadh. Between 2003 and 2007, he was the media adviser to Prince Turki Al Faisal, former head of Saudi intelligence and, at the time, ambassador to London.

He also worked closely with Waleed bin Talal, billionaire, who was arrested by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and held in the Ritz Carlton before being forced to sign away a portion of his assets to the kingdom.

His Politics and Journey to Reform

Though he joined the Muslim Brotherhood at one point of his life, he left it for unexplained reasons.

"The Muslim Brotherhood within Saudi Arabia was not a conventional thing, more like a school of thought," says Azzam Tamimi, a British Palestinian academic who was Khashoggi’s friend for over 30 years.

"He would identify with us. He would link up with us...it was like being a member of a school of thought more than anything else."