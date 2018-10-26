BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
British banks, companies set millions aside to weather Brexit
Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said banks in Britain must hold enough cash to withstand any disorderly Brexit hitting financial markets.
British banks, companies set millions aside to weather Brexit
FILE PHOTO: Union Flags and European Union flags fly near the Elizabeth Tower, housing the Big Ben bell, during the anti-Brexit 'People's March for Europe', in Parliament Square in central London, Britain on September 9, 2017. / Reuters
October 26, 2018

Royal Bank of Scotland has set an extra $128 million aside to account for possible bad loans as a result of Brexit uncertainty, in the first concrete sign this is clouding the outlook of a big British bank.

The provision means RBS is concerned that its customers might become less able to pay their debts when Britain leaves the European Union in five months’ time.

While HSBC put aside $245 million at its half-year results to account for greater economic uncertainty, RBS is the first big UK bank to link the move to Brexit.

RBS’s rival Lloyds said it was confident that negotiations between London and Brussels could still deliver a withdrawal agreement, which remains elusive even after years of tense talks.

Bank of England Deputy Governor Sam Woods said on Thursday banks in Britain must hold enough cash to withstand any disorderly Brexit hitting financial markets.

Recommended

Britain is legislating to allow banks and insurers in the EU to continue serving UK customers after Brexit, even if Britain crashes out of the bloc with no transition deal.

Heathrow

Britain’s Heathrow has raised about $2.5 billion from global investors to boost financial resilience ahead of Brexit and lay the groundwork for a privately funded expansion of Europe’s busiest airport.

“With the outcome of Brexit negotiations unknown, strong businesses like Heathrow must stand up to support Britain’s economy. We will expand Heathrow to boost Britain’s global trade for decades to come,” Heathrow Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye said on Friday.

Heathrow – which is owned by Ferrovial, Qatar Investment Authority and China Investment Corporation among others – said it continues to monitor Brexit progress and emphasised the importance of Britain agreeing a deal with the EU that “secures continued liberal access to the European aviation market.”

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff