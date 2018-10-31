Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan hit out at religious hardliners and appealed for calm on Wednesday after extremists called for the country’s Supreme Court justices to be murdered for overturning the conviction of a Christian woman facing execution for blasphemy.

Khan, who took to the nation’s airwaves several hours after the court ordered the acquittal of Asia Bibi, delivered a forceful call for Pakistanis to respect the verdict which sparked protests across the country.

“They are inciting you for their own political gain, you should not get trapped by them for the sake of the country, they are doing no service to Islam,” Khan said in a televised broadcast.

Earlier, a hardline party in Pakistan called for the death of the chief justice of the Supreme Court and two other judges after announcement of the verdict.

The leader of the Tehreek-e-Labaik (TLP) party also called for the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan's government over the case of Asia Bibi, who was acquitted by a Supreme Court panel earlier in the day.

"The patron in chief of TLP, Muhammad Afzal Qadri, has issued the edict that says the chief justice and all those who ordered the release of Asia deserve death," said party spokesman Ejaz Ashrafi.

TLP members launched street protests blocking roads in major cities to condemn the ruling, which was welcomed by human rights advocates.

The ruling

Bibi, 54, has been on death row since 2010 after being accused of insulting Islam's Prophet Muhammed.

Bibi was being held at an undisclosed jail for security reasons.

The landmark ruling angered hardline Muslims who demanded her execution.

Bibi was arrested in 2009 after a quarrel with Muslim women.

A governor and a minister of minorities were assassinated in 2011 for supporting her.

Insulting Islam is punishable by death in Pakistan, and the mere rumor of blasphemy can ignite lynchings.

"The appeal is allowed. She has been acquitted. The judgement of high court as well as trial court is reversed. Her conviction is set aside," said Pakistan's Chief Justice Saqib Nisar in the ruling.