After weeks of grisly rumours, Turkey's chief prosecutor has confirmed that journalist Jamal Khashoggi was strangled and dismembered as soon as he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul one month ago.

But, as Saudi Arabia faces a torrent of international condemnation over the murder of the royal insider-turned-critic, the location of his body remains a mystery.

Here is what we know so far.

'Destroyed'

After initially insisting Khashoggi left the consulate unharmed, then saying he died in a brawl, the kingdom has admitted he was killed by a "rogue operation" on October 2.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a 15-person team came from Riyadh for the premeditated hit.

The Turkish prosecutor's office revealed in a statement that after the body was cut into pieces it was "destroyed", but did not say how.

'Not in need of burying'

After the statement was released, a Turkish official told the Washington Post –– for which Khashoggi was a contributor –– that authorities are investigating a theory the body was destroyed in acid, either in the consulate or the Saudi consul's nearby residence.

The official was cited as saying that "biological evidence" found in the consulate's garden indicated the body was likely disposed of near where Khashoggi was killed.

"Khashoggi's body was not in need of burying," the official told the US newspaper on the condition of anonymity.

'Local co-conspirators'?

A stream of reports in Turkey's pro-government media –– often sourcing anonymous Turkish officials –– have laid out a number of theories about the murder and its aftermath.

Some claimed the body was wrapped up in a rug to be transported from the scene, while others said the hit squad carried the dismembered corpse away in several bags.