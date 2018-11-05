The United States on Monday enforced the most debilitating part of its sanctions programme on Iran, targeting the Islamic republic's main source of income: oil.

Any country, except for the eight given a waiver by the US, that buys Iranian oil or trade with blacklisted Iranian entities, could face financial penalties.

Iraq, which uses Iranian gas to generate as much as 20 percent of its electricity, has not been granted the waiver despite fears that the cut in energy imports could create problems for Baghdad.

The US has added some 700 Iranian entities to the sanctions list, which makes it nearly impossible for them to conduct foreign trade through the international financial system.

Here are five things to know about the sanctions.

Hit them where it hurts

Iran, a member of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), depends on oil exports to sustain its economy.

Oil makes up two-thirds of its export earnings and nearly half of government revenue.

The US sanctions make it difficult, if not impossible, for Iran to sell its oil on the international market.

Even before the sanctions came into effect, some of Iran's leading buyers, such as Japan and South Korea, had stopped placing new orders.

Iran's oil exports have dropped by 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) to two million bpd between April and September this year, according to the Institute of International Finance.

Even though some countries, such as Turkey - which imports gas from Iran - have been given exemptions, the sanctions are still expected to have a significant fallout on the Iranian oil industry.

On the other hand, Russia says it will continue to trade with its close Iranian ally and help it sell the oil on the open market.

Kenneth Katzman, an Iran expert at the Congressional Research Service (CRS), says the sanctions won't have any severe impact on the Iranian economy.

"Iran's economy will probably go into a modest recession but then stabilise. It will not collapse because there are a lot of buyers for Iranian oil who are not really cooperating with the US," he told TRT World.

Impact on the wider Iranian economy

Throughout his campaign for the presidency, Donald Trump criticised the 2015 Iran nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama administration and five world powers including Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.

Under the deal, Iran was to curtail its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

All the other signatories, specifically European Union member states, have insisted that Iran is keeping its part of the deal, which basically means it's not trying to make nuclear weapons.

It is something which the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the global watchdog, has verified an unprecedented 12 times.

But Trump is not having any of it. And so starting in August, he authorised the reimposition of sanctions, targeting Iran's automobile and other sectors first and then moving toward its oil exports.

The sanctions make life harder for ordinary Iranians who are already reeling from high inflation and a shortage of necessary daily-use items, such as imported medicines.