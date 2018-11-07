While the United States on Monday restored sanctions targeting Iran’s oil, banking and transportation sectors and threatened more action to stop its “outlaw” policies the European Union is trying to find a way to bypass the US’ sanctions against Iran.

Washington's move of re-imposing sanctions target 50 Iranian banks and subsidiaries, more than 200 persons and vessels in its shipping sector, and Tehran's national airline, Iran Air, along with its fleet of 65 aircraft.

The Trump administration has also threatened more action to stop Iran's “outlaw” policies, steps Tehran called economic warfare and vowed to defy.

The return of the sanctions was triggered by Trump’s May 8 decision to abandon the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, negotiated with five other world powers during Democratic President Barack Obama’s administration. That agreement had removed many US and other economic sanctions from Iran in return for Tehran’s commitment to curtail its nuclear program.

Trump denounced the deal because of time limits on some of Iran’s nuclear activities, as well as for its failure to address other Iranian activity that the United States does not like.

European powers, which continue to back the nuclear deal, have said they opposed the re-application of sanctions.

Here are the possible options for the EU to bypass the US sanctions on Iran

Creating a new payment system

The EU, led by France and Germany, is working to create a European payment system independent of the US-dominated SWIFT (The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication), which is currently being used.

SWIFT enables users to send and receive information about financial transactions. It is used by more than 11,000 institutions across the world, preventing funding to terror networks and drug cartels.

However, it is also used for banning transactions to Iranian banks as it is heavily influenced by the US.

Europe needs to set up payment systems independent of the US if it wants to continue trade and the nuclear deal abandoned by President Trump, said German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, in late August.

“That’s why it is indispensable that we strengthen European autonomy by creating payment channels that are independent of the United States, a European Monetary Fund and an independent SWIFT system,” Maas wrote in the Handelsblatt business daily.