The second phase of Turkey's first fully automated metro line, M5, has successfully connected Istanbul's Uskudar and Cekmekoy districts via rail, according to Metro Istanbul.

M5 lies on the Anatolian side of Istanbul. It connects to the Metrobus line and to the Marmaray tunnel, which links the Anatolian and European sides.

With the addition of the 17.5 km Uskudar-Cekmekoy metro line, the total length of lines in Istanbul has reached 170 km with 169 stops.