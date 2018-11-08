TÜRKİYE
Automated metro in Istanbul links major districts in second phase
Istanbul's first automated metro system on the city's Anatolian side is serving close to 200,000 passengers a day, according to Metro Istanbul.
The M5 line carried approximately 90,000 passengers per day until the recent extension. / AA
November 8, 2018

The second phase of Turkey's first fully automated metro line, M5, has successfully connected Istanbul's Uskudar and Cekmekoy districts via rail, according to Metro Istanbul.

M5 lies on the Anatolian side of Istanbul. It connects to the Metrobus line and to the Marmaray tunnel, which links the Anatolian and European sides. 

With the addition of the 17.5 km Uskudar-Cekmekoy metro line, the total length of lines in Istanbul has reached 170 km with 169 stops.

The M5 line carried approximately 90,000 passengers per day until the recent extension; a figure which has risen to 200,000 after the opening of the second phase.

The opening ceremony for the second phase of M5 was attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Istanbul Metropolitan Mayor Mevlut Uysal on October 21.

Erdogan speaking at the ceremony said that as part of Turkey's 2023 vision, which entails the accomplishment of mega projects, the length of rail systems in Istanbul will reach 355 km in 2019 and when all the projects are finished it will exceed 1,000 km. 

SOURCE:TRT World
