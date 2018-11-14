With the United Kingdom less than eight days away from leaving the European Union and the British parliament twice voting against a Brexit deal Theresa May is desperately attempting to stop the UK from crashing out with a no deal.

At 11 pm GMT on March 29, Britain is set to leave the EU in a historic first for the bloc it has been a part of and shaped over the last 45 years.

A vote on a final deal in the UK parliament, however, could come as early as the end of this month with the UK government aiming to get a final draft of the deal out this week.

The terms of a final agreement are yet to be determined and whether an agreement can be reached is still anyone's guess.

With the talks heading down to the wire TRT World charts the course the talks could take.

What happens if there is a deal?

The UK government could seal a deal with the EU as early as this month. After which it would have to submit the agreed deal to the British parliament.

The parliament will then have an opportunity to scrutinise the deal over five days at the end of which there would be a ‘meaningful vote’ on the deal. A ‘meaningful vote’ in this case means the prime minister has to abide by the results of the vote.

If the deal agreed by the UK government with the EU passes, the government would then introduce an EU withdrawal bill which would become law, entering into force no later than March 29.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has a slim majority of 13 in parliament and is currently propped up by the hard-line Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in Northern Ireland.

With many in her party, both for and against Brexit, at odds with her EU proposals thus far, May’s government could yet be defeated if she is not able to convince her party to vote for the deal.

What happens if a deal is rejected by the UK parliament?

The British government, having agreed with the EU, will then take the deal to the British parliament for a debate followed by a vote.

Depending on what the final deal looks like, it could unite Brexiteers and Remainers, who may find common cause in defeating an agreement they feel could leave the UK in a worse situation.

With May’s government commanding the slimmest of majorities, only a few rebels are needed to scupper the deal.

The government would then have a little over two weeks to explain what it intends to do next.

On the basis of that statement, the government could either go back to the EU to amend the agreement, extend Article 50 - the mechanism by which the UK is leaving the EU - or propose a ‘no deal’ and leave the EU without a final deal.

What if the UK and the EU cannot agree on a deal?

This is a worst-case scenario with both sides facing significant economic and political costs from such an outcome.

The UK government faced with a no deal would then need to make a statement to parliament at some point in January outlining what it intends to do, which would then be voted on in parliament.