Two top officials of Cambodia's Khmer Rouge were found guilty of genocide by a UN-backed court on Friday, almost four decades after the apocalyptic regime which oversaw the "Killing Fields" was overthrown.

The Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC), said Khmer Rouge "Brother Number Two" Nuon Chea, 92, and former President Khieu Samphan, 87, had been found guilty of crimes against humanity and genocide against the Cham Muslims and the Vietnamese.

TRT World's Reagan Des Vignes reports.

They were the first Khmer Rouge officials found guilty of genocide and were sentenced to life in prison.

The international tribunal to judge the criminal responsibility of former Khmer Rouge leaders for the deaths of an estimated 1.7 million Cambodians opened its session on Friday to deliver its verdicts on charges of genocide and other crimes.

TRT World spoke to Markus Zimmer, former Cambodian chamber adviser, for his analysis on the court ruling.

'Auto-genocide'

The Khmer Rouge sought to achieve an agrarian utopia by emptying the cities to establish vast rural communes.

Instead, their radical policies led to what has been termed 'auto-genocide' through starvation, overwork and execution.

Nuon Chea was brought by ambulance and Khieu Samphan by van from the nearby prison where they are held. The prison and the courthouse were custom built for the use of the tribunal, which is officially called the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia, or ECCC.

Both defendants were present as Judge Nil Nonn opened the proceedings, but Nuon Chea suffers heart problems, so was granted permission to later move from the hearing room to a separate holding room.