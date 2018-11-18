Two visitors to a cemetery in Northeim, a German town in Lower-Saxony, made complaints to police after finding tombstones had been sprayed with swastikas.

The visitors discovered that 11 of the 12 tombstones at a Muslim graveyard had been spray painted on Sunday morning last week.

The Northeim police reported that the attackers had caused a total of $1,480 (€1,300) worth of damage.

The night of the crime came a day after 9 November, the same date that saw the Nazis stage an organised pogrom against Jewish-owned businesses and Jewish life in general in 1938. Among other things, Jewish cemeteries were also desecrated that night.

“The Muslim grave site has been in existence since 2011 and was the result of cooperation between the city of Northeim and the Muslim communities of the city,”

Mufit Purtelas, a Muslim local from Northeim told TRT World.

“The then mayor of Northeim, Harald Kuhle, emphasised the importance of the development and described the step as an overdue part of integration,” he continued.

Local Muslims called for and organised a vigil at the Northeim cemetery to be held on Friday where more than 250 citizens came together to for a silent vigil.

The call received supportfrom non-Muslim locals and politicians. The chairof the Northeim mosque, from the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs (DITIB), Mustafa Goksu, thanked politicians for showing solidarity towards Muslims.

“The Muslim community makes an example of successful integration and that multiculturalism is possible, between all religious beliefs,” explained Mufit.

One out of many examples is the Muslim graveyard in a German town.

However, now the question remains open whether believers will be reluctant to be buried in the town, which is home to dozens of Muslims, with the population growing.

Over the last few years, there has been an increase in hate crime towards Muslims.

Attacks on Muslims in Germany and the EU