TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Tradition of making grape molasses lives on in central Turkey
Today molasses is mostly produced in factories, and packed with preservatives but villagers in a small town in central Turkey are determined to stick to the traditional way of making this Anatolian staple.
Tradition of making grape molasses lives on in central Turkey
Production of molasses (Pekmez in Turkish) mostly remains a family-owned industry in Arapgir, a town in Turkey's Malatya province. / TRTWorld
November 17, 2018

Grape molasses is Turkey's oldest sweetener used before cane sugar and honey were introduced to the Middle East and Mediterranean regions.

The country's climate and soil are ideal for grape cultivation and about one-fifth of the grapes produced in Turkey are used to make molasses.

Today it is mostly produced in factories, and packed with preservatives but villagers in a small town in central Turkey are determined to stick to the traditional way of making this Anatolian staple.

Recommended

TRT World's Reagan Des Vignes reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal