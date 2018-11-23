Pakistani authorities on Friday night arrested an ultra-right religious party leader whose followers have shut down major cities demanding stricter application of stringent laws on blasphemy against Islam.

Prominent cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi's supporters clashed with police in the eastern city of Lahore soon after he was taken away, with at least five people wounded, police said.

Rizvi earlier this month led nationwide protests over the Supreme Court's acquittal and release of a Christian woman, Asia Bibi, who had spent eight years on death row on a blasphemy conviction.

He had urged his supporters earlier in the day to take to the streets if he was arrested, and late on Friday night his son said he had been taken away in a raid on his religious school, or madrassa, in Lahore.

"Police raided our madrassa and arrested our revered leader," Saad Rizvi told Reuters by telephone.

Protests

Rizvi leads the Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TLP) party, which earlier this month blocked roads in Pakistan’s biggest cities for three days and threatened the Supreme Court judges who acquitted Asia Bibi - urging their cooks and servants to kill them.

The TLP ended the initial protests following negotiations with the government and an agreement to open a review of the court’s decision on Bibi.