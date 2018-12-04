I didn’t anticipate the level of public outrage when I first posted the story online after being told that five weeks had elapsed since the incident first occurred and no definitive action had yet been taken.

Once the video was posted, against a backdrop of escalating social media coverage the bully was eventually charged and both Jamal and his sister were finally taken out of the school.

Messages of support for Jamal came from all over the world, and it even prompted a reaction from the prime minister. The fact that a Syrian refugee displaced by war, trauma and loss which should have been able to start a safe, new life in England, only to be humiliated and physically attacked on school grounds struck a chord with so many.

As a medical doctor who deployed to Syria during the war, I have seen first-hand, the conditions from which these refugees have escaped with their lives. Many youngsters have witnessed the ugly realities of war losing family members, friends and their homes along the way - experiencing what no child should ever have to.

Life as a refugee child means that you have to grow up pretty quickly. Jamal would have been eight years old when the war started in his country. Some children in Syria have only known the conditions of war with thousands born into refugee camps. Many families have been displaced tens of times before they escaped into a foreign country and must start all over again. A new language, new home, an alien culture; all has to be balanced with the psychological trauma and baggage that comes with the instability of families separated by war, death and displacement.

Refugees fortunate enough to escape to countries bordering Syria like Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq have new dilemmas to encounter. With emergency relief, safe water, shelter and medicine being a priority, education is lower on the agenda, and many families rely on children to work to support their younger siblings; often labouring in fields.

Families previously living comfortably in Syria are now destitute, having lost or used up all their life savings, unable to make ends meet and have no choice but to migrate to build a better life for their children.

Under a UK Government scheme, families like Jamal’s have resettled in cities across the UK. During 2015, the first families arrived and relocated in remote communities such as Bute Island off the coast of Scotland.

In a short film I produced about this tiny minority, I explored the challenges that both the host community and newly arriving refugees faced. The children were still traumatised; cowering from the sound of overhead planes reminiscent of the warplanes bombarding them in Syria.

Adults began to integrate as best as they could into the small island community of just 7000 inhabitants. Some of the refugees experienced Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), unable to forget the trauma of what they had experienced inside their home country.