The two sides in the Western Sahara conflict, Morocco and the Polisario Front, will join a roundtable on Wednesday, set up by the United Nations envoy to put an end to Africa’s longest-running territorial dispute.

Besides Algeria, which has long backed the independence Polisario Front movement, Mauritania will also be attending the talks six years after a previous negotiation broke down.

"It is time to open a new chapter in the political process," UN envoy Horst Koehler wrote in an invitation letter.

From colonisation to annexation

The north African territory stands on the western edge of the vast Sahara desert, stretching along about 1,000 kilometres (620 miles) of the Atlantic coastline.

Bordering Morocco to the north, Algeria to the east and Mauritania to the south and southeast, the former Spanish colony contains large reserves of phosphate and rich offshore fisheries.

When Spain withdrew from the territory in 1975, Morocco moved in and claimed it was an integral part of the Moroccan kingdom.

Following Morocco’s annexation, the Polisario Front took up arms in 1976 to fight for independence, calling the entire Western Sahara the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR). The front was supported by both Algeria and Libya.

The UN’s involvement in the Western Sahara crisis

As the dispute morphed into a regional conflict, the UN intervened and brokered a ceasefire in 1991. It also deployed a peacekeeping mission and set up a de-facto border.