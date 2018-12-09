The Republican chairmen of the US House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight Committee on Saturday released a transcript of former FBI Director James Comey's closed-door testimony about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's emails.

The two Republican-controlled panels are investigating Clinton's use of a private email server while she was in office, and the handling of the probe into whether President Donald Trump's campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 US election.

The transcript covers Comey's Friday appearance in the House of Representatives, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte and House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy said in a statement. Comey is due to appear before the committees again on Dec. 17.

The Republican-led inquiry has been lambasted by Democrats, who will take over the House of Representatives in January, as a partisan effort to undermine Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Russia has denied any interference.

"Our Republican colleagues seem intent on spending their final days in power attempting to provide cover to President Trump and attempting to re-litigate the Department of Justice's decision not to prosecute Secretary Clinton,” Democrats Jerrold Nadler and Elijah Cummings said in a statement.

Nadler and Cummings, who are expected to chair the Judiciary and Oversight committees, respectively, next year, added that Comey's testimony provided no new material facts.