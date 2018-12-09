The Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) annual summit is set to open in Riyadh on Sunday, with regional unity imperilled by a bitter row with Qatar and the host, Saudi Arabia, facing a diplomatic crisis over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The one-day annual gathering of leaders from the six member states is expected to focus on security issues, including the Yemen war and Iran's regional activities, and may touch on oil politics and a protracted boycott of Qatar by some of its neighbours.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and non-GCC member Egypt cut diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar in June 2017 over allegations of supporting terrorism.

Qatar will also attend

Qatar, which last week abruptly announced it was withdrawing from oil exporters group OPEC, denies the charges and says the boycott aims to curtail its sovereignty.

The Saudi king has invited Qatar's emir to the summit, but Doha has not said what level of representation it would send. The emir attended last year's gathering in Kuwait, while Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain sent more junior officials.

The GCC - set up in 1980 as a bulwark against larger neighbours Iran and Iraq - groups Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait, whose ties with Riyadh have also been strained over control of shared oilfields.