French President Emmanuel Macron met union leaders and employers' groups on Monday before addressing the nation in the evening following increasingly violent and radicalized protests against his leadership.

Leaders of employers' and workers' unions, both chambers of parliament and local elected officials have left after meeting with Macron to talk about the "yellow vests" crisis as the country awaits his first public statement since the latest wave of riots on Saturday.

'Deeply divided'

The president has drawn criticism for his silence in public over the violence in Paris with opponents accusing him of turning the Elysee Palace into a bunker. Ministers hope his address will placate the yellow vests, whose revolt poses the most formidable challenge to his 18-month administration to date.

"Our country is deeply divided, between those who see that globalisation has benefited them and others who can't make ends meet, who say ... globalisation is not an opportunity but a threat," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told RTL radio.

"It is the president's role to unify the country."