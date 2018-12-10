As the Trump administration withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, sanctions were imposed on Tehran. The second phase, which was announced on November 5, was described as some of the most stringent sanctions ever by Trump. This new wave of coercive measures targets critical sectors of Iran’s economy, such as energy, shipping and shipbuilding and the financial sectors.

Punitive measures are nothing new to the Islamic Republic. The country has been under sanctions by the US for almost 40 years. The Iranian authorities claim they developed the resilience needed to deal with sanctions no matter how tough they are. In this context, President Hassan Rouhani stated: “We will proudly break these illegal, unjust sanctions.”

The US often resorts to coercive economic measures as part of its diplomatic pressure on states that do not align with Washington's foreign policy objectives. Such policies are not only meant to show the economic strength and overall dominance of the US as a superpower, but they also intend to provoke uprisings in the poverty-stricken populace.

However, there is a gap between theory and practice, and many experts believe that these policies do not break the grip of regimes in power, as seen in the cases of Venezuela, Cuba, Iraq, and North Korea. The more recent sanctions against Russia over Crimea have been entirely futile. Sanctions only harmed the poor people of these countries rather than bringing policy changes by their respective governments, just because the regimes’ ‘centres of gravity’ are usually shielded from the effect of the sanctions. Also, the sanctioned states become a lot more aggressive and use repressive means that thwart any uprising plans.

Besides, economic strictures are counter-productive. Iran has lived under different boycotts, and its regime built its political legitimacy on anti-American rhetoric. The authorities will merely use this new wave of sanctions to unite the people under its leadership further. In fact, huge demonstrations already took place on November 4 to protest against the US policies.

Despite claims to the contrary, the first affected will be the low-income population and the working class as they are not capable of dealing with the expected impact of the US-imposed measures. The middle class will also have trouble with sanctions due to high inflation rates which will deplete the purchasing power for all Iranians.