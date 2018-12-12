Turkey will start an operation east of the Euphrates river in northern Syria in a "few days", President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"We will start the operation to clear the East of the Euphrates from separatist terrorists in a few days," said Erdogan during the Turkish Defence Industry Summit held at the Bestepe Presidential Palace Complex in capital Ankara.

He said Turkey's target has always been members of the "terror group."

"This step will allow for the path to a political solution to be opened and for healthier cooperation," Erdogan added.

'Grave concern'

A Pentagon statement on Thursday, however, said the unilateral military action into northeast Syria by any party is of "grave concern" and such actions would be unacceptable.

Pentagon said the "coordination and consultation" between US and Turkey is only way to address issues of security concern in area.

It said US is committed to Turkey's border security but also Syrian Democratic Forces [largely made up of YPG terror group] remain a committed partner against Daesh.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah reports from Ankara.