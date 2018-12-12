PARIS — For several weeks, they held back. They chose to stay at a distance from the emerging protest movement to be “on the safe side,” said Taha Bouhafs, a left-wing activist from a northern suburb of Paris. At first it was because community leaders of based in the suburbs of Paris thought the so-called yellow vest movement was made up of extreme right-wing groups. Then, because they did not want the suburbanites to be liable for the outbursts of violence at the protests.

The yellow vest movement sprung up spontaneously throughout France after a car rally turned into a protest on November 17. The movement denounces the rising cost of living and a new fuel tax. Initially, the French media described it as predominantly white, rural, and potentially racist.

“Fortunately, black and Arab youth from the Parisian suburbs were not present from the beginning," Bouhafs said. "They would have been held responsible for any use of violence by the protesters.”

Some suburban working class unions and associations are now attempting to mobilise their forces to “massively” join the yellow vests. Their participation could escalate the tensions between protesters and the government.

What do the suburbs represent in the French social imagination?

In French political debate, the word banlieue, or suburb, is neither used to define the diversity of populations nor the multiplicity of urban landscapes surrounding the cities. Instead, the term is used to refer to a single population: the largely unemployed youth of African and Arab descent who live in the suburbs' large housing estates.

In 2005, riots erupted in the suburbs of Paris and other French cities. These riots involved youth of African and Northern African descent, who burned cars and vandalised public property. Ever since, a belief has gained ground — that the support of the suburban youth was necessary for any social movement to put the French government on the backfoot.

“The idea that suburbs could start to move worries everyone,” comments Stéphane Le Peu, the communist representative of Seine-Saint-Denis, a department in the north-east of Paris. Le Peu says staffers from several French ministries have contacted him over the past week to ask him to assess his constituents’ mindset regarding the yellow vests movement.

An initial reluctance

Up until last week, most inhabitants of Paris’ suburbs merely observed or supported the movement without getting involved.

“There has been no protest in my town, nor many people going to Paris to protest. But the people’s support to the movement is tremendous,” said Laurent Russier, the communist mayor of the the city of Saint-Denis. “The question of the high cost of living is ubiquitous here.”

However, not all suburban residents were keen to join in. Le Peu explained: “With Marine Le Pen’s extremist party trying so hard to reclaim the yellow vests movement, the people [of the suburban city of Saint-Denis] have been hesitant to join in.”

He also thinks that resignation and political apathy might be more tangible in the suburbs – which are often referred to as the ‘Republic’s Forgotten Territories’ – than in the rest of the country: the suburbanites “are not expecting much from the government anyway,” he said.

“We feel a strong responsibility regarding the risks of violence, and that’s partly why we were hesitating to go with the yellow vests,” said Almamy Kanouté, a political activist and member of the Comity for Adama, an association created in the suburb of Beaumont-sur-Oise following the death of Adama Traoré in police custody in July of 2016.

“But if we remain absent from this legitimate revolt any longer, it will nurture the sense of exclusion already felt by many in the outskirts,” Kanouté added.

Suburban pupils