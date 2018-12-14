WORLD
Kosovo approves new army despite Serb opposition and NATO criticism
Kosovo's parliament has approved the formation of an army, a move that has angered Serbia which says it would threaten peace in the war-scarred region.
Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci attends a ceremony of security forces a day before parliament's vote on whether to form a national army, in Pristina, Kosovo, December 13, 2018. / Reuters
December 14, 2018

Kosovo's parliament voted on Friday to create a 5,000-strong standing army, a week after Serbia's premier suggested the move could provoke military intervention by Belgrade.

The move, coming 20 years after Kosovo Albanians' uprising against Serbian rule and a decade after independence, was lauded as "historic" by the United States but NATO criticised it as unhelpful in efforts to ease tensions between Kosovo and Serbia.

Serbia's foreign minister later said the country will seek an urgent session of the UN Security Council over Kosovo's decision.

Legislation to transform the lightly armed Kosovo Security Force, which was created mainly for crisis response, civil defence and removal of ordnance from the 1990s conflict, into an army was approved by 105 deputies in the 120-seat assembly.

Eleven minority Serb deputies boycotted the vote. Kosovo's constitution mandates the creation of an national army but no action was taken for years while Pristina sought, in vain, to obtain the approval of Kosovo Serbs.

The move is also strongly opposed by Kosovo Serbs' patron Serbia, which has refused to recognise the independence of its former province and warned that a national Kosovo army could destabilise the Western Balkans.

Though creating such an army could take years, Serbian politicians maintain that it could be used to expel remaining Serbs from Kosovo - an accusation denied by Kosovo Albanian leaders who rely on European Union and US support for reforms and development of the small, impoverished Balkan country.

Recommended

On December 5, Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic suggested one possible response by Belgrade could be military intervention.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will be inspecting troops along the Kosovo border over the next three days, his office said on Thursday.

NATO-led peacekeeping mission to Kosovo still has around 4,000 troops in the landlocked country.

Balkans analysts, however, said any action by Serbia's 28,000-strong army against Kosovo is highly unlikely given Belgrade's aspirations to join the EU and that Brnabic's remarks appeared to be a sop to Serbian nationalists.

With the new law in place, Kosovo will set up a defence ministry and the future army is to be comprised of 5,000 active soldiers and 3,000 reservists. Pristina government officials said the process would last at least 10 years.

Kosovo's independence came almost a decade after a NATO air war halted a two-year war by Serbian forces that included arrests, killings and expulsions of ethnic Albanian civilians.

Reflecting Washington's position as the biggest ally of Kosovo Albanians, US Ambassador Philip Kosnett said Friday's vote was “historic” for Kosovo and pledged full US support.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said last week that idea of creating a Kosovo army "goes against the advice of many NATO allies and may have serious repercussions for Kosovo's future Euro-Atlantic integration". 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
