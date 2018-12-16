An extraordinary public row broke out Sunday between British Prime Minister Theresa May and former Labour party leader Tony Blair over her Brexit deal.

May accused Blair of insulting voters and trying to undermine her government with calls for a second referendum to break the political deadlock over the divorce deal she struck with the EU.

"For Tony Blair to go to Brussels and seek to undermine our negotiations by advocating for a second referendum is an insult to the office he once held and the people he once served," May said in a statement issued late Saturday.

"We cannot, as he would, abdicate responsibility for this decision.

Blair accuses May of being 'irresponsible'

Parliament has a democratic duty to deliver what the British people voted for."

Blair, who was Labour prime minister between 1997 and 2007, on Sunday accused the Conservative leader of being "irresponsible".

"The sensible thing is now to allow parliament to vote on each of the forms of Brexit canvassed, including the prime minister's deal," he said in a statement.

"If they can't reach agreement then the logical thing is to go back to the people."

He added: "What is irresponsible however is to try to steamroller MPs into accepting a deal they genuinely think is a bad one with the threat that if they do not fall into line, the government will have the country crash out (of the EU) without a deal."