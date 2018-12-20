There seems to be a fresh optimism in US-Turkey relations. American Pastor Andrew Brunson who was detained on espionage charges in 2016 and ‘declared’ a few months ago as the reason for US sanctions on Turkey, is now free and back to his country. Brunson is convicted of terrorism charges but the court took time served into account and released him. Consequently, US and Turkey dropped sanctions against their senior officials.

The diplomatic crisis centred around Brunson and the culmination of a long-simmering dispute. Brunson merely served as an excuse for US administration to put more pressure on Turkey. The deterioration in relations arguably began in 2014 when US started to openly arm the YPG, Syrian branch of the PKK, in Northern Syria.

PKK is an internationally designated terrorist organisation which has thousands of civilian lives on its conscience and has been terrorizing Turkey and its people for more than 40 years.

Last month the US administration first announced a bounty on key PKK leaders, offering a total of $12 million for information leading to the identification or location of three senior members. The Turkish government was pushing the US to take action or at least cease support for Turkey’s long-standing enemy.

So, this move is seen as a step toward reconciliation between Turkey and the US. Now that President Trump is pulling all US forces from Syria, apparently after a phone call with President Erdogan, many believe that disagreements in Syria may have finally come to a political settlement.

Furthermore, the US included Turkey in the list of countries that are exempt from US sanctions for trading with Iran. This was yet another source of tension between two countries. Turkey was a significant contributor to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

After Washington's withdrawal from the deal, Turkey was unwilling to join sanctions against Tehran because nearly half of Turkey's oil imports come from Iran. In March 2017, the vice president of Halkbank (a state bank of Turkey) was arrested during a visit to the US over allegations of managing Turkey’s trade with Iran. Now, Turkey is one of eight countries which the US administration has ‘allowed’ to escape sanctions ‘temporarily’.

Naturally, many believe that the latest developments will go some way to alleviate the sanctions between the US and Turkey. At least, financial markets seem to have bought that feeling as the Turkish Lira has appreciated considerably since the release of Brunson, and even more since the news about US withdrawal from Syria.

However, the conflict between the US and Turkey has deeper seated causes and will not be easily resolved.

As a matter of fact, US support for the YPG continues.

Despite the Turkish government’s consistent remarks about the nature of YPG and its connection to PKK, Washington insists on collaborating with the YPG in Northern Syria.

The US’s abrupt decision to withdraw forces from Syria came nearly a week after Erdogan announced that Turkey will soon conduct a cross-border operation against YPG in the east of the Euphrates river.