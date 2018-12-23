Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said the Israeli prime minister is heading "state terror", in response to Benjamin Netanyahu's tweet attacking the Turkish president.

"Erdogan is the voice of oppressed and you [Benjamin Netanyahu] are the voice of oppressors. You are conducting state terrorism," the Turkish president said while speaking at a mass opening ceremony in Istanbul's Arnavutkoy district.

Relations between Turkey and Israel have been tense this year over multiple issues including a controversial law passed by the Israeli parliament in July which defined the country as the nation-state of the Jewish people.

Turkey-Israel ties have been strained even more after Ankara ordered the Israeli ambassador to leave Turkey in May over the killing of protesters along the buffer zone between Gaza and Israel.

"Israel has no right to accuse anyone without accounting for its own sins, crimes against humanity, massacres, and destruction," Erdogan said.

On Sunday, Benjamin Netanyahu, on his Twitter account, attacked the Turkish president over Turkey's counter-terror operations in Syria and Cyprus issues.

Turkey's operations in Syria

President Erdogan on Friday postponed a military operation into Syria against terrorists.