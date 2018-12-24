Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US counterpart Donald Trump agreed in a phone conversation on Sunday to prevent a "power vacuum" in Syria after American ground forces withdraw, the US president and the Turkish presidency said.

"The two leaders agreed to ensure coordination between their countries' military, diplomatic and other officials to avoid a power vacuum which could result following any abuse of the withdrawal and transition phase in Syria," the presidency said in a statement.

Earlier in a Twitter post, Trump said the phone conversation with Erdogan was "long and productive".

"We discussed ISIS [Daesh], our mutual involvement in Syria, & the slow & highly coordinated pullout of US troops from the area. After many years they [US troops] are coming home," Trump wrote, using alternate for Daesh.

The duo also discussed "heavily expanded" trade.

In a new Twitter post, late Sunday Trump said his Turkish counterpart very strongly informed him that Turkey will eradicate whatever is left of Daesh in Syria.

He wrote: "President Erdogan of Turkey has very strongly informed me that he will eradicate whatever is left of ISIS meaning Daesh in Syria .... and he is a man who can do it plus, Turkey is right ''next door.'' Our troops are coming home.

Turkey ready to offer all kinds of support

For his part, Erdogan said in a Twitter post that two sides "agreed to increase our coordination on many issues, from trade relations to the developments in Syria."

Erdogan said, "I hope that our meeting will be beneficial for our countries and our region."

Erdogan also stressed Turkey was prepared to provide all kinds of support to the US, its NATO ally, within NATO framework, Turkish presidency said in a statement.