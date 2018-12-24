Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that the Israeli premier "lately seemed disturbed because he knows he couldn't divide Syria."

Speaking at a news conference alongside his Tunisian counterpart Khemaies Jhinaoui, Mevlut Cavusoglu said Benjamin Netanyahu had sympathy for the PKK terrorist group as "he was planning to divide Syria using PKK/YPG."

"When his plan collapsed, he seemed disturbed ... The common feature of the PKK and Netanyahu is that they are both baby killers," said Cavusoglu.

On Sunday, Netanyahu criticised the Turkish president over Turkey's counter-terror operations and Cyprus issues on Twitter.

Netanyahu's remarks came after the US President Donald Trump decided to pull troops from Syria following his phone call with President Erdogan.

Erdogan also on Sunday immediately responded to Netanyahu’s statements.

"Israel has no right to accuse anyone without accounting for its own sins, crimes against humanity, massacres, and destruction,” said Erdogan in a speech in Istanbul.

“You [Benjamin Netanyahu] are the voice of oppressors. You are conducting state terror," he said, referring to Israel’s years of blockage and attacks that killed several hundreds of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.